Hanin Jemmali had gotten out of the car wearing the reflective vest required by law. A vehicle hit her head on. She was 19 years old

She got out of the car wearing, as required by law, for her safety, the reflective vest. But the driver of the oncoming heavy vehicle didn’t see her anyway. Thus she lost her life Hanin Jemmalione 19 year old girl who was traveling by car with his father and sister in the Bazzanese. Rescuers could do nothing to save his young life.

Hanin Jemmali he lived in Vignola, in the province of Modena, in Emilia Romagna, together with his family. On Monday evening he was in the car with his family. They were traveling on the new Bazzanese, in Bologna, near Zola Predosa.

The 19-year-old girl lost her life hit by a vehicle heavy, after she got out of the car she was traveling in to report that it was stopped and had a breakdown. She had regularly worn the required reflective jacket, contrary to what had initially emerged.

According to an initial reconstruction made by the agents, the girl of Tunisian origins she had gotten out of the car driven by her 53-year-old father because it had stopped, due to a breakdown or because it had run out of petrol. Her 11-year-old sister was also on board.

The 19-year-old had gone behind the Nissan to report the car stopped in the middle of the road. An oncoming truck, however, did not see her and rear-ended the family’s car. Father and little sister did not suffer serious injuries, while the 19-year-old immediately lost her life.

Hanin Jemmali lost his life on the road, the truck driver did not see the stopped car

The entire community of Vignola joins the family for this serious loss. The mayor, Emilia Muratori, thus expresses the condolences of her city.

Photo source from Pixabay