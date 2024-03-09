The woman of Latin origin who lives in San Francisco, California uploaded a video that she titled “It seems like a joke, but it's an anecdote.” According to the information in the TikTok post, He went to the hospital for a simple stomach ache. and, to his surprise, bill he received was more than US$7,000.

Of course, the comments from his followers did not take long to arrive with joking messages such as: “It is cheaper for me to take a flight to my country and solve the inconvenience.” Although humor was present in many users who left their messages, there were people who also lived similar experiences in the North American country and who shared what they had to experience. That was the case, for example, of a woman who took her son to be treated for discomfort. and “just for taking his vital signs” they charged him the sum of US$712.

How expensive are hospitals in the United States?



It is well known that Getting sick in the North American country can be very expensive. In this context, it is always convenient to have medical expenses insurance, but how expensive are the most common procedures?

The website Insurance for international students shared a list that listed some of most common medical resources in the United States and how much a patient should spend if using them:

Computed Tomography: can cost between US$270 and US$4,800

X-ray: charged between US$100 and US$1,000

Use of Ambulance: between US$400 and US$1,200

Emergency room visits: costs up to US$20,000

Magnetic Resonance: costs between US$375 and US$2,850