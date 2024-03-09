The woman of Latin origin who lives in San Francisco, California uploaded a video that she titled “It seems like a joke, but it's an anecdote.” According to the information in the TikTok post, He went to the hospital for a simple stomach ache. and, to his surprise, bill he received was more than US$7,000.
How expensive are hospitals in the United States?
It is well known that Getting sick in the North American country can be very expensive. In this context, it is always convenient to have medical expenses insurance, but how expensive are the most common procedures?
The website Insurance for international students shared a list that listed some of most common medical resources in the United States and how much a patient should spend if using them:
Computed Tomography: can cost between US$270 and US$4,800
X-ray: charged between US$100 and US$1,000
Use of Ambulance: between US$400 and US$1,200
Emergency room visits: costs up to US$20,000
Magnetic Resonance: costs between US$375 and US$2,850
