She had no name. At least, she was not known. Like so many other inmates of the Padre Jofré Psychiatric Hospital, known as the Jesús asylum in Valencia, she did not respond when she was called by the identifier that appeared in her reports. The reason was simple: someone had thought they had the authority to assign them a new, invented designation or simply call them by their surnames. Her first surname was Expósito. That was what her mother decided, also resigned to not baptizing her, for fear that she would suffer the humiliation of those neighbours who had shaved her head in the town square when the Movement triumphed, as a warning for having given birth to the daughter of an anarchist leader.

The anarchist’s daughter entered the “asylum” in the 1940s at the age of fifteen and remained there until the 1970s. During that time she had received repeated rounds of electroshocks, restraints, isolation in punishment cells and injections of cardiazole and turpentine. There was even evidence of her visiting a professor who used to experiment with the removal of brain lobes. It is not known whether she had been a victim of that doctor’s investigations. The only achievement, in no case medical, had been to plunge her into an enforced passivity and apathy and an almost total silence, which she only broke with a few monosyllables. She was just one more. In that center, the inmates slept on a mattress in rooms with eighty beds arranged in three rows, almost next to each other. They ate without cutlery. Their hygiene was reduced to receiving hoses of cold water, both in summer and winter. In the second half of Franco’s regime, various publications, such as the Valencian newspaper Day or the state-circulated magazine Saturday Graphic They had already denounced the existence of “rats that frightened the sick”, “dark and nauseating” rooms and punishment cells where the inmates slept on dry corn leaves. They were medicated in an “indiscriminate and abusive” manner, more as a warning for rebelling, protesting or disobeying than as treatment. “That is how they arrived and that is how we received them in the new hospital. (…) Prey to a pharmacological numbness, to an iron discipline and to a confinement without expectations. (…) Abused and subjected to a regime of violence that accused them of being dangerous. (…) Sentenced for life”, she recomposes in her book. Nine names (Temporary, 2021) Psychiatrist María Huertas, one of the workers at the Bétera Psychiatric Hospital. Bétera was the centre where Expósito arrived in March 1974 with more than 200 inmates who were transferred by bus, overnight and without prior notice. They did not know that there awaited them a team of people who for the first time in their lives would listen to them and treat them as people with their own names.

Huertas was part of one of the teams in the three wards, out of a total of fourteen, of the new hospital to which the Jofré inmates had been transferred and where a team of empathetic professionals approached the cases with a totally different approach.

Press clipping from the time.

“We did a study and more than 50% of the women in our ward had no illness, no active psychiatric problem, beyond the institutional abuse they had suffered for decades for transgressing the gender patterns that had been imposed on them,” explains Huertas. They were, in reality, “victims of the patriarchal system that encompasses absolutely everything: the family, the Church, the Army, the State…” Ana was abused, raped, insulted, humiliated and beaten by her husband for years. Amparo entered a convent as a novice, where a priest forced her to masturbate and perform fellatio on him “at the behest of the word of God.” Felipa was married to a man twenty years older than her, who “used her like an old, useless piece of junk” and beat her until he fractured two ribs and caused a brain trauma that left her unconscious. Maria was a minor and single mother of two daughters, one of them the result of rape by the master of the house where she worked as a servant.

Expósito, for example, had been locked up with these arguments: “She paints a lot, she runs away from home whenever she wants, she goes with men, there is no one to control her… Diagnosis: delusional illness, nymphomania.” Her destination was the Jesús asylum, but, in the wheel of institutionalization to which Francoism relegated women who did not fit the moral, political and social norm, she could have been assigned to the Patronato de Protección a la Mujer (Women’s Protection Board). “It was indistinct, there was even an exchange between the Patronato and the asylum with those women who were considered to have gone astray or who had strayed from the path,” explains the psychiatrist. “To begin with, we untied those chemical shirts that kept them mute and still, alienated. (…) We dedicated ourselves to living with them, listening to them, accompanying them and getting to know each other, instead of ‘treating’ them,” writes Huertas, who remembers that process as “a space for mutual knowledge, a school of life and a party in the seventies.” The priority of that team of professionals was the validation of the inmates’ word, their participation and the reconstruction of their life projects. “They were the protagonists, in reality. We were there to support them, to see what they wanted and to try to get them to comply or follow the path that each of them wanted to follow,” she notes.

María Huertas worked in the women’s ward number 9. The head of the service was Ramón García. Ramón’s son, Pau García, was four years old when his father and his mother, the pedagogue Nuria Pérez de Lara, made him live with the reality of those inmates from his childhood. Now, Pau, together with María Huertas, is one of the people who is contributing to bringing to light the terrible story of those women. Just a few years ago, he began recording conversations in which he chatted with his parents and several of his friends about his professional experience in the Bétera Psychiatric Hospital. The publication of Nine names by Maria allowed him to concretize his ideas to launch a crowdfunding campaignThe result, for the moment, has been translated into a medium-length film: Searching for my own name.

“In those early 70s, the work done by that group of young people, men and women who were dedicated to health and social work, was truly amazing. They were constantly breaking the rules to go to the beach one day with these women who had spent 30 years locked away in one place or to accompany a woman to her village so she could meet her family because they had not seen each other for 20 or 30 years,” the director highlights. They wanted, in short, “to change things and break down the walls of psychiatric hospitals that, at that time, were still the order of the day in Spain when in the rest of Europe they had already begun to break down.”

These ideas irritated the rest of the staff. “They accused us, among many other things, of giving too much freedom to the ‘crazy women’ in our service. They did not approve of us letting them wash themselves, shop and prepare their own meals, encouraging them to come and go from the hospital whenever they wanted, and of us spending our time holding meetings and talking, assemblies and talking, lectures and workshops and talking, and God knows what other things that were much more barbaric than talking, but then not taking charge of giving them drugs, washing them, feeding them and looking after them, as was our duty,” sums up Huertas.

The poster for ‘Searching for my own name’.

One of García’s goals was to narrate “that journey of love and care towards the inmates who came from Jesus” that the professionals who received them in Bétera undertook. In the elaboration of his work, in which he has resorted to docudrama, Pau García directs a chorus of actresses who represent the mental suffering of those women: “It seemed important to me because in this way we are faithful to that professional essence that was experienced in the seventies in ward number 9 of Bétera, in which the female inmates were taken into account and, in addition, it gives the film a very special imprint due to the experiences lived by those women, which are also transmitted on the screen.” In this way, various users of the association AFARADEMthe Ribera Alta Association of relatives and friends for the rights of the mentally ill, were in charge of giving life to the inmates of the hospital in order to try to settle that “double debt” that “society still owes to those women who entered Bétera, in many cases, for social reasons”. During the filming, the director highlights, he heard the encouragement that they gave to each other during the moments of waiting, hairdressing or makeup: “We have to do it for the women who went through Jesus, we have to do it for them”.

Later on, he plans to secure funding to expand the film into a feature-length movie, shoot a series, and even put together a photography exhibition.

Expósito, the woman without a name, was called Blanquita. Her mother died of grief waiting for her father, an anarchist leader, when Blanquita was six years old. After the death of her grandfather, who had been left to care for the girl, she was taken to the home of her maternal uncles in the capital who, just a year later, locked her up in a psychiatric hospital. In her village they felt sorry for her and thought “Poor Blanquita.” Some time later, lacking news, they had given her up for dead.

The Jesús asylum was closed permanently in 1989 for being “obsolete, irrational and inhumane”. Only now have those voices that had been silenced for decades begun to be heard. Thanks to the work of Pau García and María Huertas, many of the inmates were able to reconstruct their biographies through their recovered memories and, later, with the help of relatives, friends and neighbours with whom they reestablished contact. They recovered their real names. Amparoles, Finita, la Dolores… They began to be called as they wanted: with the affectionate names with which their mothers or grandmothers referred to them.