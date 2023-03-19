Despite the fact that cats are one of the most disciplined animals when it comes to having a place to relieve themselves, it never hurts to train them well, which is why a video has gone viral. woman who taught her michi to toilet in the cup.

Many people use cat feces as an excuse not to have this type of pet, and while it is true that the excrement of these furry animals can be a risk factor for health, it is also true that they can be educated to avoid do in places where they shouldn’t.

It is in this context that the case of Natta Beautya content creator who surprised social networks after revealing how she trained her kitten to relieve herself in the toilet.

It was through the TikTok social network where, after posting a video where he revealed how he taught his little kitty how to toilet, a tiktoker received a lot of comments with divided opinions.

In this sense, the feline lover revealed that she had Bought an adapter on Amazon, which you’re going to have to ground to later put it on the toilet.

“And when the cat has been doing its needs here for a week, this behind has a stripe. We have to cut out the first circle, keep it there for a week and then the next, and so on until he no longer needs it, ”commented the netizen.

Likewise, the tiktoker assured that all this allows, in addition to save space by saying goodbye to the sandbox, save money on buying the special soilwhile avoiding bad odors and having to clean the feces of the pussycat.

“The first week you have to put it near the toilet in the bathroom so that it gets used to it first, it smells, and that the first week it relieves itself there,” he explained.

In addition to this, the kitten’s caretaker remarked that, as is logical, At first, it will be difficult for the cat to flush, so the owner of the toilet will have to raise it. constantly. Likewise, he recommended leaving the sand a little dirty so that the little animal knows that it is the place where he should relieve himself.

“The second week we already put him in the WC, without cutting anything. Everything complete so that he gets used to having to go up there. At first it will be a bit cumbersome because it will throw a lot of sand on the ground, but it is a process that must be gone through if we want to achieve our objective, ”he said.