A grandmother had gone to watch the match rugby of her nephew not knowing that it would be his last day. The woman, in fact, was hit by the ball while she was in the stands and unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done for her.

Grandma Jennifer

Here’s what happened.

Grandmother goes to watch her grandson’s rugby match but dies after being hit by a ball

When you go to the stadium to watch a match, you think about everything except the fact that it could be a deadly move. Unfortunately, however, this is what happened to a 69-year-old grandmother, Jennifer Sellwood.

Archive photo

The lady had in fact decided to go there to watch the match Grandchildwho would have played for the Taunton Rugby Football Cluba very well-known team in England. It was right in the middle of this match that the accident that took her life occurred.

An unexpected death: there was nothing that could be done for the woman

In the middle of the game the rugby ball escaped the control of the players and fell right on the head of the woman who was watching the match from the stands. Unfortunately, the force with which the ball fell on her head caused a strong cerebral hemorrhage which proved fatal to the lady.

Rugby ball

This incident occurred in January 2020. It seems that new details have now emerged regarding the origin of the rugby ball in question. It seems that the ball responsible for killing the woman came from another field and not from the one where the nephew was practicing. This is because in that area there are two fields very close and it really doesn’t take much to incur similar accidents.

After the bad accident the woman fell to the ground and the rescuers immediately transported her to the local hospital where she passed away about two weeks later. The woman suffered from diabetes and this pathology exposed her to the risk of much more severe hemorrhages than necessary. It seems that the blame for this accident has now been placed on the lack of supervision at the time.