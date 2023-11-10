Vivian Obasohan had been discharged 24 hours earlier from the Dolo emergency room, where she had gone due to severe back pain

Mr. Richard Clins, a 43-year-old Liberian citizen, resident in Italy for more than 20 years, who last October 28th saw his wife, the 41-year-old Nigerian, wants to find out the truth at all costs. Vivian Obasohan, to die at home in his arms. 24 hours earlier she had been discharged from the Dolo emergency department, with a diagnosis of low back pain.

A story that recalls what happened to Mrs. Pamela Pelle last October 8th. The 38-year-old, wife of the well-known Roman VIP restaurateur Vincenzo Rinaldi, is turned off for reasons to be clarified, just days after giving birth to her third baby girl.

In this case the victim had not given birth, but like Pamela, also Vivian Obasohan, 41 year old Nigerian citizen and resident in Italy for many years, she had been in hospital a few hours before her death.

The woman entered the emergency room Dolo, in the Venetian area, on the night between Thursday 26th and Friday 27th October. Her husband had accompanied her for the severe back pain who complained.

A few hours after the visit and the diagnosis of a simple one low back painVivian was discharged and sent home, with a prescription for painkillers.

However, the pain did not disappear. Indeed, they have become even more acute 24 hours later his first visit to hospital, she collapsed to the ground and never got up again.

The anger and pain of Vivian Obasohan’s husband

Now Richard Clinsthe victim’s husband, wants to understand what could have happened to his wife. How is it possible that she is dead in such a short time, despite the fact that she has always been healthy, without any health problems.

There Power of attorneyheaded by prosecutor Anna Andreatta, has opened an investigation about what happened and disposed of an autopsy. The examination was carried out on Wednesday 8 November by the appointed medical examiner, Dr Barbara Bonvicini.

At the moment of the illness which later proved fatal to Vivian, the first to arrive on site and attempt to resuscitate her was the same emergency room doctor who had visited her the evening before.

The Prosecutor’s Office, as required, has registered in register of suspects the aforementioned doctor, to allow him to appoint a defense lawyer and a consultant who could assist in the autopsy.

Vivian, in addition to her husband and her mother, who is arriving in Italy from Nigeria in these days, leaves her parents three children.