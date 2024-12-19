The endometriosis It is a silent and devastating disease that affects millions of women in the world. This chronic disorder, characterized by the growth of tissue similar to that of the uterine lining outside the uterus, can cause intense pain, infertility and a drastic reduced quality of life. In this context, on December 10, the French newspaper ‘Télégramme’ revealed a case that has outraged public opinion in France. Aurelia, a 39-year-old woman who has been battling the symptoms of endometriosis for more than two decades, was sent home after being admitted to the ER for smoking a cigarette.

Aurelia was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2020after 17 years of medical pilgrimage. “She suffers from deep, severe endometriosis,” explained Lisa, her little sister, who has been by her side every step of the way. For several years, Aurelia has been a patient at the Cornouaille hospital center in Quimper, where her gynecologist noted in her file that required immediate attention due to the severity of his condition. “Followed at the Cornouaille hospital, in Quimper, for several years, her gynecologist noted in her file ‘patient requiring immediate attention’,” the young woman specified.

“If your sister can go out and smoke a cigarette, it’s because she’s not that bad.”

Even though He has been to the hospital on many occasions. Due to problems related to this disorder, last Tuesday, December 10, the situation became critical. Aurelia went to the emergency room due to an episode of unbearable pain due to endometriosis. However, despite his condition, The next day she was sent back home.. According to Lisa, the staff underestimated the severity of her condition. “I asked to see the emergency doctor, who answered me: ‘If your sister can go out to smoke a cigarette, it’s because she’s not that bad,'” he denounced.

The decision to send home her sister, who was not in good condition, led Lisa to take action. It was then that she contacted Aurelia's gynecologist, who recommended she go to the Rennes hospital, in Ille-et-Vilaine, where the doctor would notify her of her arrival.









Finally, with a medical report from the previous hospital in hand, Aurelia was admitted to the new hospital and remained there for several days. to treat the pain that had been so ignored. «The doctors in Rennes told us that his illness had worsened. When it comes to endometriosis, they say mentalities are changing. However, in the Quimper hospital the treatment my sister receives is scandalous,” Lisa concluded.