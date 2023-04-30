She goes to the doctor 26 times for back pain, but they tell her it’s just low back pain: 56-year-old woman dies of cancer

A new case of medical malpractice is what occurred in Spain. The protagonist is one 56-year-old womanwho unfortunately lost her life, after 26 times she went to the doctor for severe back pain and that she was badly ill, now in an advanced state.

The family has long struggled to get justice and now, the hospital itself is forced to repay the husband of 10,000 euros and the children of 5,000 euros each.

The facts started in 2015. When the lady began to feel a strong and constant illness in the area of ​​the back. For this reason she immediately went to her doctor, to undergo the necessary treatment.

However, to all the doctors she went to, every time they told her that there was only one low back pain. They always prescribed pain relievers and anti-inflammatories. But with the passage of time the situation it didn’t change.

Within a short time his conditions of are aggravated, until unfortunately the sad epilogue. The lady did not make it and died a September of that year, a few months after he started to feel bad.

Family members shocked by the heartbreaking loss, have decided to present a complaint. For this reason, the police have launched all the investigations of the case.

The results of the autopsy performed on the body of the 56-year-old woman

The investigators decided to have the autopsy on the woman’s body and it is precisely from this examination that the sad reality. The patient was actually suffering from a bad lung disease, which was now incurable.

That pathology so serious unfortunately it was not diagnosed in time. The lady lost her life, without even knowing the cause behind her illness.

Now the Superior Court of Xustitia, of Galicia, condemned the Galego de Suade Service for the death of this woman. The hospital service will have to reimburse the husband of 10,000 euros and the children of 5,000 euros each. For all of them, money right now is just for making everyone understand responsibility doctors, given the great loss they have suffered.