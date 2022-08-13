A tragedy that no one will ever forget, Tammy Perreault was pierced by an umbrella, uprooted by a gust of wind

The tragic story happened in Garden City, South Carolina, but it went around the world in a few hours. Tammy Perreault, a 63-year-old woman, died while she was at the seaside with her friends. A twist of fate that all present will never forget.

While she was enjoying a relaxing day with her friends, she stayed pierced by an umbrellauprooted by a gust of wind.

It all happened in a few moments, no one could do anything to save the 63-year-old’s life. It was last August 10, around 12.40. The friends, witnesses of the whole scene, are still there in shock.

One of them, Sherry White, she saw the umbrella uproot from the sand due to the wind, she turned her gaze towards her friend and screamed, to try to warn her. But it all happened in seconds and Tammy Perreault didn’t even have time to realize what was happening. The umbrella has them pierced his chest.

A gust of wind swept him here. By the time we tried to avoid the worst, it was too late.

This is the story of her friend, who still cannot realize that it really happened in front of her eyes. A scene that continues come back to her mind.

Rescuers arrived promptly on the spot and transported the 63-year-old to the hospital. Unfortunately, her condition was too serious and the doctors could not do anything to save her. She died in the health facility one hour later.

The tragedy that happened to this woman has shocked the whole world. A bad twist of fate, which no one could ever have imagined or avoided. Tammy just wanted to spend a relaxing day by the sea with her friends. And yet no one will ever forget that day, because she has turned into a real one nightmare.