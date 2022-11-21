Cardiac arrest most likely took Dium away: dozens of condolence messages arrived from the greats of Italian rap music

In recent days, a very unpleasant and absolutely unexpected episode has shocked the world of Italian music, especially fans of the rap and street rap genre. Dium, stage name of the Italian-Senegalese musician Luca Seidy Dioum, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 34. Many collaborations with well-known personalities of music such as Tedua or Achille Lauro.

Italian but of Senegalese origins, Nigga Dium, stage name of Luke Seidy Dioumhad started working in music about 10 years ago.

He lived at Portogruaro but he often moved throughout the Veneto and also in other parts of Italy. The genre that he has always loved and in which he has managed to have some success is the rap.

Over the years he has written several songs, some of which have been listened to by millions of fans. Lots of them too collaborations with well-known artists of the genre. Among these, for example, those with Noyz Narcos, Tedua, Achille Lauro, Nitro, Dani Faiv, Dref Gold, Ensi and many others.

Many of the latter have dedicated a thought to their friend, showing their condolences publicly. Teduafor example, wrote: “A legend of Italian street rap leaves us“. Achille Lauro limited himself to remaining silent, setting his profile picture on Instagram to one black background.

How did Dium die?

To find the lifeless body of 34 years old it was hers mom, in the late evening of last November 17th. The woman had entered her son’s room to greet him and say good night, when she realized that something was wrong.

He didn’t answer and, once close, she realized that he was no longer breathing. The lady immediately called the rescuers, but there was already nothing more they could do for the boy. THE doctors of 118 of Portogruaro they could do nothing but note the death of the rapper.

The first hypotheses are of a cardiac arrest that would strike Dium in his sleep and break his life. It remains to understand what caused the fatal illness.

The story is being examined by the investigators and to make it clear, if the prosecutor of Pordenone orders it, it will be a autopsy examination. Further updates coming soon.