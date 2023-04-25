The crash yesterday in Bergamo cost Marco Moioli his life: his fiancée passed by the scene of the accident

He would have turned 29 next July and yesterday, after finishing his shift at the factory, he was riding his scooter on his way to the funeral of his sister’s father-in-law. Unfortunately, following a bad road accident, Marco Moioli he lost his life.

Another terrible road accident cost the life of a young Italian, Marco Moioli, who disappeared yesterday in only 29 years old.

He was originally from Serial, in the province of Bergamo and worked at Parmalat in Albano. Yesterday, at the end of his shift, he got on his scooter, a Yamaha TMaxand was on his way to Treviolo for the funeral of his sister’s father-in-law.

Unfortunately, the unthinkable happened en route. While he was traveling via Borgo Palazzo he performed a maneuver of overtaking and a car that came in the opposite direction, a Fiat Panda driven by a 86 year old mansimultaneously started a maneuver to turn left, thus cutting off Marco’s road.

The 29-year-old was unable to make it nothing to avoid the crash. His vehicle ended up destroyed and he flew several meters away and crashed to the ground.

Immediate call for help and the arrival of ambulances on the spot. Doctors have tried in every way to revive the boybut the traumas were too serious and in the end they had to give up.

The pain of Marco Moioli’s family

Marco lived for his family, for his fiancée and had a huge passion for two wheels. Until recently he owned one race bikesbut in order not to worry his parents, he had sold it and bought the scooter.

Pierangelo, his Pope, yesterday she was waiting for him together with the other relatives in church. Not seeing it coming one is worried and called him, but received no answer.

The man also tried to contact the factory, but the office confirmed that Marco had stamped the tag and he was gone.

It was hers who made the shocking discovery fiancéewho went out in the car to look for him, arrived right at the scene of the accident and he understood everything.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours.