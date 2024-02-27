The drama of Camilla Ceresoli, she dies at 17: she went to eat sushi and then never woke up

A truly heartbreaking loss is what the community of Urgnano is experiencing in these last hours. Unfortunately Camilla Ceresoli she passed away in her sleep at just 17 years old and everyone is shocked. In the evening she had gone out to eat sushi with her boyfriend, but nothing would have ever imagined such a drama.

In fact, until that day, he seemed fine and had no major health problems. Today, at 2.30pm, everyone is preparing to say their final goodbyes. The mother and the younger brother are still there in shock from the loss they are experiencing.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred the night between Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 February. The girl had gone out with her boyfriend in the area Treviglio. They went to eat sushi and then stayed there to walk and spend time together. Her father himself went to pick her up shortly afterwards to bring her home.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly. There was no sign that would have ever predicted such a drama. However, the next morning when the family members went to wake her up, the girl no longer showed signs of life. They immediately asked for the intervention of health workers, who soon arrived on site.

The death of Camilla Ceresoli and the pain of her father

However, the doctors who intervened in the family home were unable to do anything for Camilla. Unfortunately, she lost her life in her sleep and they had no choice but to see how heartbreakingly she was death. She only had 17 years.

This loss has shocked thousands of people and many on social media are remembering it. She was very well known, because she was part of it of the oratory local. Camilla left behind her younger brother Pietro, her mother Francesca and her father Massimo. The latter is still shocked by the loss, from what he reports Bergamo Newshe said: