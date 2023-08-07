“You can have sex with another woman as your birthday present”: pity, however, that this new “intruder” has become pregnant. And if your partner proposed it to you, would you accept? This is a story that may seem fake, but not only is it all true: Jess and Stephen really put their faces on it! “Gave my husband a threesome for our anniversary.” Nothing wrong, it is one of the many polyamorous couples, even if the two of them would have become polyamorous after this experience. At the time, for them, a novelty.

She is 32, he is 35, they have hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok, a platform where they share their lives. “He got her pregnant, since we don’t have kids,” adds Jess. This has not created any bewilderment between the two, no diatribes. Indeed, it seems that the novelty has further consolidated the couple. “We’re poly, so he’s also this new mom’s man.” Now the family has expanded, there is a bit of jealousy between them, “in fact we never leave anyone at home, if someone doesn’t go out in the evening, someone else, among the three, will keep them company”.