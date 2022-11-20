The incredible story of Khendria Rhoden, the girl who gave birth to her baby while in flight

A truly incredible story is that of Khendria Rhoden, a young mother of 21, who gave birth to her first child while on an airplane. The doctor had actually given her the green light to take on that journey, which instead in the space of a few minutes, turned into something extraordinary.

Despite the seriousness of the facts, the baby and also the mother seem to be in good health conditions. They spent 4 days in the hospital and only then were they able to go home.

The facts happened recently. Khendria who lives in the United Statesdecided to go all the way to the Dominican Republic to surprise her mother on her birthday birthday.

was ateighth month of pregnancywhich was proceeding normally. In fact, given her condition, the doctor decided to give her the go-ahead to embark on that journey, in the company of sister.

However, it is while they were in flight that they are break the waters. By the time Khendria realized this, it was too late. Fortunately, however, 4 passengers and also his sister soon intervened for help her and comfort her.

The birth of Khendria Rhoden

The baby, named Skyler luckily turns out to be in good conditions. The mother decided to change her mind about her name, precisely on the occasion of her so unusual and incredible birth. Khendria in an interview with The Mirror he said:

I started feeling the contractions shortly after takeoff. After half an hour my water broke. The airline staff were very helpful and helped me deliver by positioning me at the back of the plane. I just remember that once we landed it was full of people filming me and congratulating me. At the Embassy they told me that my son is a US citizen because I am too.