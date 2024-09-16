Horror in Traversetolo, a student allegedly gave birth, killed and buried her two newborns in the garden. She is accused of murder

They have renamed it the house of horrors. It is the building in Baietta Street in Vignale di Traversetolojust over 600 inhabitants, in the province of Parma. A quiet town, life that flows slowly, people who all know each other. This quiet was shaken by the discovery in garden of the corpses of two newborns: a complete body and other parts of a second child on which the Carabinieri of the RIS are now trying to shed light.

The alarm was raised by the owner of the house next to the one where the newborn was, convinced that someone had thrown his little lifeless body into the garden. It took just a few days and the DNA test to understand that things had gone differently. With his mother, just 22 years old, who, having left home, had given birth to him, alive, in the dead of night in a meadow not far from his homeAnd.

According to investigators, it was the young mother who killed the children and hid the bodiesAt the time the bodies were found she was left for a holiday in America with some friends. But the investigators have no doubts about her responsibilities, it only remains to understand if she did it all alone. For this reason she was interrogated for 9 hours as well as her friends. In the village, everyone says they are shocked and incredulous that that girl, from an excellent family, well-off and with no apparent problems, could have committed such a crime.