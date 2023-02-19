She gives birth in a taxi in front of the hospital, the driver assists her: “I’m still shaking with emotion”

A “beautiful and exciting experience”. This is how Ivana Barison described what happened today in her taxi where, while she was taking a pregnant woman to the hospital, a baby girl was born. The fact happened in Turin, where this morning the future father had asked for a taxi to go to the Sant’Anna hospital.

Upon her arrival, Ivana, a taxi driver for 13 years, realized she couldn’t take all five family members. La Stampa Ivana, who allowed only the woman to get into her taxi. “During the ride, I tried to keep calm. “Breathe”, I told her, “be calm”, recalled the taxi driver, who convinced the woman to go to the nearest Maria Vittoria hospital. Already after a few hundred meters the passenger had begun to feel the pushes of the little girl: “The taxi headed towards the Maria Vittoria, with the horn blaring and a rag flung out the window to clarify to the other motorists that it was an emergency situation”.

Upon her arrival in front of the hospital, Ivana rushed to help the woman. “I took off her pants. The head of her little girl was already out ”. The 57-year-old admitted that the doctors had to think of her too: “My legs were soft with emotion”.