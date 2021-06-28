A girl of only 11 years has given birth in early June in UK. This is the youngest mom ever in the country. The news was published by the tabloid The Sun. The very young gave birth to the baby after 30 weeks of pregnancy: both she and the baby are in good health.

According to local press reports, the girl’s family did not know that her 11-year-old daughter was pregnant. Social services are now investigating the case to see if the parents were really unaware of the affair. “It was a great shock, now she is supported by the help of experts and the only important thing is that she and the baby are well, “a friend of the family told the Sun. Carol Cooper points out that “this is the youngest mother I have ever heard of. The average age at which a girl starts her puberty is 11, so it can be anywhere between 8 and 14, if not earlier ”. That the family was not aware of the imminent birth, according to the doctor, is plausible: “About one in 2,500 births occurs to people who do not know they are pregnant”. Before the 11-year-old, the record was from Tressa Middleton, a young British girl who gave birth in 2006 at the age of 12.