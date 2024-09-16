The 22-year-old girl accused of infanticide allegedly gave birth alone and then buried her son in the garden of the villa. The mother of the boyfriend has doubts that the family was unaware of everything

The shocking story that emerged in recent days in Traversetolo, in the province of Parma, is still under the magnifying glass of the investigators charged with solving the case. The young 22-year-old, accused of infanticide, according to the Parma Prosecutor’s Office, allegedly did everything by herself: carried the pregnancy to term, gave birth and then buried the son in the garden of his villa.

child found buried in the garden of the villa

A version, however, which appears completely unlikely to Soniathe mother of the boyfriend, as well as the father of the child, who has always been unaware of everything: “She can’t have done it all by herself, it’s not possible”. The woman who works in a bar, although she cannot find peace for what happened, declared herself “raised” of the fact that the Parma Public Prosecutor’s Office has ascertained the extraneousness of the affair both of the son and of his own family.

“I’m relieved about this, but no one can take the rest away from me. My son is devastated. They’ve known each other since they were in elementary school, they were together, we saw her two days before that August 9th”.

Child Buried in the Garden: The Mystery of Pregnancy

One of the questions raised about this horrible story is the fact that neither friends nor relatives ever noticed the ongoing pregnancy. How was this possible? The boy’s mother, Sonia, reported her thoughts on the matter: “I assure you it wasn’t possible, she walked around all summer with her belly uncovered. But we’ll see, she can’t have done it all by herself”.

infanticide investigations

The girl’s family tried to track them down, but the woman did not want to have any more contact with them: “I don’t want to see them anymore. But she can’t have done it all alone, it’s not possible.”

It is assumed that the young woman induced the birth and then killed her son

The hypothesis being examined by investigators is that the 22-year-old has induced home birthalone on August 7. Once her son was born, she allegedly killed him and buried him in a hole in the garden of her home. All this, just two days before leaving for a trip abroad, organized long ago.

This would therefore be the reconstruction relating to the events that occurred and which would imply for the young girl thecharged with premeditated murder and concealment of a corpse.

investigators are looking into the case

Double infanticide hypothesis

The ongoing investigations into the discovery of the newborn buried in Vignale have had a decisive turning point just a few days ago. That is, with the discovery of the remains of a second childalways born around the 40th week. Remains that, based on the investigations carried out, should date back to over a year ago.

The terrible hypothesis of a double infanticide.