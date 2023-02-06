She gives birth at home after 30 hours of labor: the newborn is stillborn. Investigate two midwives

Alessandro’s parents had decided to have him born at home. But after 30 hours of labor, that baby was stillborn. For his death, three months later, two midwives from Rimini aged 45 and 37 are being investigated. The charge is manslaughter.

According to the couple’s lawyer, Piero Venturi, the two women would have committed irregularities and levity during the hours of labor. Alessandro’s mother, by mutual agreement with her husband, had contacted the two midwives to have the baby born in her home and started the bureaucratic process to obtain the authorizations from the Ausl.

A peaceful pregnancy, for which the gynecologist had released the clearance considering the low-risk birth. Alessadro should have been born on the night between 3 and 4 November. That was the night the waters broke. But only one of the two midwives arrived home within two hours of the phone call.

After hours of excruciating pain, the husband proposes to take the pregnant woman to the hospital. The two midwives object, persuading the couple to follow their advice. Alessandro’s mother was only taken by car to the hospital at 6.30 in the morning. And that’s when the tragic discovery is made.

The baby’s heartbeat isn’t there. Alessandro died in his mother’s womb from suffocation. The Rimini prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation and ordered the autopsy examination on the body of little Alessandro.

According to the couple’s lawyer, the two midwives did not write a complete clinical diary to take to the hospital. The two, upon arrival at the emergency room, would have declared that they had forgotten it in the home of the two parents. Furthermore, the husband of the woman in labor is accused of having transported his wife independently to the hospital, without having the 118 ambulance intervene – as per protocol.