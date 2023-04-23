An investigation has been launched into the death of Elisa Pierangioli, the 40-year-old who died 20 days after giving birth to her baby

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto has decided to launch an investigation into the sudden and untimely disappearance of Elisa Pierangioli and therefore they ordered the autopsy and the seizure of the medical records. Now only further investigations will shed light on what happened to her.

The 40-year-old young woman and her husband had the desire to become parents. In fact, according to the woman’s father, she has had many miscarriages, up until this new pregnancy.

Everyone was happy with the baby’s arrival Maria Paola and until then everything was proceeding normally. When suddenly on March 27, Elisa was hospitalized at the Buccheri La Ferla hospital in Palermo.

Given the conditions, the doctors decided to subject her to a cesarean. Initially everything seemed to be going well. In fact, a few days after giving birth, the doctors also decided to give her the resignation from the hospital.

However, once Elisa returned home, she began to feel very ill. She had strong discomfort in the abdominal area. Her worried husband decided to rush her to a second hospital, al Sant’Agata of Militello.

They subjected her to a targeted Tac and it is precisely at this point that unfortunately they discovered that she had a strong one septicemia. In fact they submitted it to a second intervention and then they put her in intensive care.

The death of Elisa Pierangioli and the investigation into what happened

However, in the morning of Wednesday 19th April, 20 days after the birth of her baby, Elisa breathed her last. For her, the doctors could not help but note her heartbreaking death.

The husband shocked by the serious loss suffered, has decided to present a complaint to the Carabinieri. As a result, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto has now decided to start an inquiry.

They ordered the seizure of medical records and also the autopsy on the woman’s body. For the family and for the whole community, now are days of great agony and sadness. For them it was supposed to be a moment of joywhich instead quickly turned into a drama.