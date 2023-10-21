Newborn abandoned in Osilo: psychiatric assessment confirmed for the mother and the grandmother’s actions for the little one

In these hours the police are working incessantly to understand what happened to the mother and her son abandoned newborn baby. The 29-year-old’s family said that in reality they were not aware of this pregnancy at all.

The girl could be discharged shortly, but given what happened, she appears to be accused of the crime of attempted crime. In fact, the investigating judge could soon listen to it.

The drama of this child, who they called Francisit happened at dawn of Wednesday 18 October. Precisely in the house that the woman shared with her mother Osilowhich is located in the province of Sassari.

The girl’s family said they never knew about her pregnancy. In fact, around 5.30 in the morning, she gave birth completely alone in the bathroom of the house. She also cut the umbilical cord.

Subsequently, she left the house and left the child completely nakedunder one parked car, not far from his home. The little boy’s grandmother quickly intervened upon hearing the commotion.

When the woman saw the little one, she first had him wrapped in a blanket and then alerted the emergency services. Hence the timely admission of the child to the hospital in Sassari and with him also that of his mother.

Abandoned newborn: the mother in shock

Despite what he has suffered, the little one now turns out to be out of danger. His health condition is very good. In fact, the Juvenile Court itself is deciding on his fate.

The mother is still hospitalized. Is Well, but she too is in shock. The investigators seized her phone, to understand if she did everything alone or if she had thehelp someone. His lawyer Elisa Caggiarihad requested a psychiatric evaluation for her.

Request then accepted by the Judge who is currently dealing with the case. Now only further investigations will provide concrete answers.