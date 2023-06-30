The police are investigating the causes of the accident which, as reported in a press conference by the director of the airport, are still to be clarified. The anomalous episode took place in Bangkok’s international airport at 8:27 local time in the domestic passenger terminal, as Don Mueang, the director of the international airport, explained in a press conference.

The Thai woman was supposed to board a flight from Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she got stuck at the end of the Terminal 2 moving walkway. Doctors had to amputate her left leg from the knee to the kneecap to free it from the gear , which has become a trap.