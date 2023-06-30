A 57-year-old woman was caught in a treadmill belt and had to have her leg amputated. The Thai woman was in transit at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport, and to be freed from the gear of the rapid walk system she had to lose her leg.
The police are investigating the causes of the accident which, as reported in a press conference by the director of the airport, are still to be clarified. The anomalous episode took place in Bangkok’s international airport at 8:27 local time in the domestic passenger terminal, as Don Mueang, the director of the international airport, explained in a press conference.
The Thai woman was supposed to board a flight from Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she got stuck at the end of the Terminal 2 moving walkway. Doctors had to amputate her left leg from the knee to the kneecap to free it from the gear , which has become a trap.
