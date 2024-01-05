They get out of the broken down car, but are hit by a van: the 28-year-old dies instantly, the man who was with her is seriously injured

A very serious accident occurred yesterday morning, Thursday 4 January, in the municipality of Città di Castello. Unfortunately one 28 years oldwho had gotten out of the broken down car after being hit by a van, died practically instantly.

The officers who intervened in these hours, after taking all the reliefs of the case, they are currently still working to reconstruct the exact dynamics. Two people reported traumas and bruises more serious.

According to an initial reconstruction by the police, the drama occurred around 10am on Thursday 4 January. Precisely along the E45 highway, in the locality City of Castelloin the province of Perugia.

In addition to the police, the Fire Brigade also arrived on site and worked for a long time restore the road section.

From what emerged the two occupants of the car, the girl and a man, had gotten out of the car because broken down. So to prevent something from happening, they were trying to push itto put it on the emergency lane.

Unfortunately it is precisely at this point that another man driving a van, failed to brake on time and has them invested. The young woman was thrown several meters away.

The death of the 28-year-old after the accident

Passers-by quickly realized his condition desperate. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of health workers and officers.

Doctors soon rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate the 28 year old for a long time. But in the end they couldn't do anything more. Her heart had stopped beating and they had no choice but to observe his death.

The man driving the car and the man driving the van were both taken to hospital. The person who was with the victim suffered serious trauma and appears to also be in shock. The agents also, as per practice, arranged for both ritual exams. The girl's body is now in the morgue of the Perugia hospital, available to the judicial authorities.