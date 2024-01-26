Hit by a truck after getting out of her husband's car, Rosaria Russo died a few hours later

Truly heartbreaking news has arrived in the last few hours from the city of Cosenza. He was called Rosaria Russo and she was a 68-year-old woman, who was hit by a truck, moments after getting out of the car driven by her husband.

The doctors who rescued her tried to do everything possible, including transferring her to another facility, but in the evening they had no choice but to note her death.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the day of Wednesday 24 January. Precisely near Campora San Giovanniin Amantea, which is located in the province of Cosenza.

The woman, called Rosaria Russo, was in the car with the Husband. The couple parked shortly afterwards and got out. However, it was just suddenly that it happened the unthinkable.

A man driving his truck hit the woman, who in those seconds was trying to cross the street. The impact was immediately evident serious. In fact they asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers.

The rescuers soon arrived and with them, also the Carabinieri from the local station. View the severity of the incident, the doctors arranged for the lady to be promptly transported to hospital.

The death of Rosaria Russo after the accident

They urgently airlifted her to the hospital Annunziata of Cosenza. They arranged for her to be admitted to hospital resuscitationbut in the evening the clinical picture suddenly worsened.

Unfortunately, it was only in the evening, several hours after the accident, that the doctors were unable to do anything other than confirm his condition death. Her heart stopped beating and they could do nothing more for her.

The Carabinieri of the local station, as per their practice started of the case investigations. The man driving the truck was subjected to all test of the case. The Prosecutor's Office itself has started investigations to understand what happened.