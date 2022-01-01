Imperia – A young woman got lost in the afternoon of the first day of the year on the heights of Imperia, in the triangle between Chiusanico, Passo del Ginestro and Pizzo D’Evigno due to the thick fog descended on the valley and was found by the fire brigade in the evening.

The woman was on a hike when the fog fell causing her to lose her bearings. He alerted the single emergency number 112 and the call was subsequently forwarded to fire fighters.