A few years ago, Mexican actress Iran Castillostar of soap operas such as “Secondary Confident”, “Precious”, “Class 406” and many more, lived what he considers the strongest episode of his life: his kidnapping. As she has rarely done, the singer also spoke about that distressing situation that she experienced, in an interview with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, highlighting that was released thanks to Gloria Trevi and her husband Armando Gómezto whom she will be forever grateful.

The kidnapping of Iran Castillo occurred in Mexico City. that’s how it was the modus operandi of the criminals who held her captive for three days“at first they didn’t know who she was, their way of operating was: we see a woman driving around, we follow her, we hit her from behind and when she gets off, let’s go, I was alone, they hit me, I get out and suddenly They put me in the van and they, in the car, point a gun at me”.

Later, remember that She was taken to a safe house and when she arrived, they put her in a small room. Moments later, her kidnappers knew who the woman was that they had locked in the room. In his interview with the ex-wife of the singer Vicente Fernández Jr. (eldest son of the deceased “Charro de Huentitán”), he said that the singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi, as well as her husband, paid her ransom.

“Gloria Trevi, very pretty, cooperated and gave a lanonón, bone, forever, you do not know how I thank her and her husband. Really, I have a very special thanks to them, because in desperation… it is that they They talked to my mom, obviously, and my mom started asking for the money.”

Also, in a way Iran Castillo is grateful to her captors, because fortunately they did not hurt her, however, the gang leader did psychologically violate her. “They never hit me, they didn’t rape me, nothing. Some of them were cool, but there was a lot of psychological issue, because their boss, who we now know was in jail, was the bad guy, he was the one who violated me with everything what he told me.”

The actress revealed that during his kidnapping he developed the so-called “Stockholm Syndrome”having created a kind of connection with criminals.

“I feel like I had that syndrome for a long time, I’m going to explain why, they kept me there for three days and it was very intense, they never covered me up as such, but if you turn around to see them, it’s fatal. I was with them , then, you make a link and now it is clear to me that we are all one and that we are connected, because I was there scared to death and I connected with their fear, because they are also afraid of being caught or put into the prison and it is done as a general fear”.

After Glory Trevi and her husband will pay the ransom, iran castle she did not want to file the corresponding complaint, especially because they had not hurt her; but after receiving psychological help, she understood that she had been the victim of a crime and those people who deprived her of her freedom were doing harm in the streets.