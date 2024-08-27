Professor Habiba Al Safar, a genomics scientist and Dean of the College of Medicine at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, founder of the first Emirati family genome map for early detection of diabetes, is an inspiring role model for young women and a strong advocate for women entering scientific fields. She is also proud that the majority of her students are female, reflecting the UAE leadership’s commitment to empowering women.

Dr. Habiba Al Safar holds a PhD in Forensic Medicine and Biomedical Sciences from the University of Western Australia, a Master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from San Diego State University in the United States of America, and a Certificate in Global Training for Clinical Scientist Research from Harvard Medical School. She has received numerous awards for her scientific contributions, including the “Emirates Pioneers Award” and the L’Oréal-UNESCO Award for Women in Science. She was also selected as a member of the “Global Young Scientists” group, and was also selected as one of the most influential women in the Arab world.

She established the first Emirati genome reference to detect genetic frequencies in the region and the extent of the risk of these frequencies in causing chronic diseases, in order to develop preventive health plans by changing patterns and lifestyles among the country’s citizens. She also established the first Arab biological bank and database for distinguished Arab families, which was established to identify and study the genetic causes of type 2 diabetes among the indigenous population (Bedouin category) in the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Saffar has devised a method to identify the DNA of Emiratis, by studying the genetic variation among Emirati citizens using advanced techniques that depend on dividing DNA samples. Through her studies and research, she has also discovered five new genes that cause type 2 diabetes in Arabs, especially the gene responsible for monitoring the secretion of insulin from the pancreas. This indicates that the indigenous people of the United Arab Emirates have genetic markers that distinguish them from other peoples.

Al-Saffar said: “Women in our country enjoy the support and care of the wise leadership, the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. Women have also enjoyed unlimited support from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” which has enabled us to achieve empowerment, creativity, excellence and distinction.”

She added: “I am lucky to belong to this beloved country. We live in a country that supports women’s rights in all fields, and I find appreciation as a woman in the Emirates. My efforts are influential no matter what field I work in. Emirati women have contributed greatly to the country’s renaissance and development in various fields over the past years, and I am happy to have played a role in this development.”