Jhonatan Rodríguez, a 23-year-old man from Utah, United States, died on May 6 in an accident caused by his five-year-old son.

The minor, aboard a van, he removed an element of the vehicle’s gearbox and caused it to roll and run over his father.

“Paramedics arrived and tried to revive Jonathan, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother was airlifted to the hospital due to the serious injuries sustained,” said Sara Muñoz in a GoFundMe collection.

Regarding the health of the mother of the deceased, it is known that she suffered multiple fractures and that she had to be operated on twice.

Amid the news of her husband’s death, Deisy had to be taken to a clinic due to the impact she suffered. After performing routine examinations, They informed her that she was pregnant.

“Those who knew Jonathan know that he was a great husband and an incredible father to his two children. He worked hard to provide his family with the beautiful life they had. His life was cut short, leaving behind his wife and their 3 and 5-year-old children,” Sara said.

This family is making a collection through the GoFundMe platform to cover the funeral expenses of the 23-year-old man.

