If you are worried about back-to-school expenses because, in addition to school supplies, you need to buy clothes for your children, you should know the trick of a content creator who proved that it is possible to find jeans at Walmart for just 50 cents.

Surely if you have ever visited a Walmart branch you have realized that there are no pants that have a price tag of 50 cents or US$1, So for many it was incredible that a woman on Facebook had assured that it is possible to access these offers.

In fact, as she herself shows in her video, when she approaches the shelves where the jeans are placed, in none of the cases do those prices appear, so He assured that it is actually a trick that anyone can apply.

Through her Facebook profile, Bargain Shopping with Teeysj, a woman who is dedicated to discovering offers in different stores, published how she found out that several Jordache children’s pants were on sale even though the tags showed the original prices. In fact, all of the pants she chose were listed at $9.99.

According to him, The trick is to use the Walmart app, Scan and Goso you can check the labels and see the real prices before you go to the checkout.

Finally, to prove that he was speaking the truth, he recorded the moment in which he scanned the pants and The prices that appeared were: 50 cents and US$1.

Walmart has some hidden deals. Photo:iStock Share

Why aren’t the 50 cent jeans on sale?

Despite Each retail chain has its own criteria regarding the items they place in the sales area.the content creator gave an explanation about why the jeans that were so cheap were not identified as discounted.

He said that prices are usually adjusted in the point-of-sale system before products are moved directly to the clearance section or have a discount mark, so it is an opportunity for smart customers to take advantage of reduced costs before anyone else.

However, it is important to note that Prices and availability vary by store.