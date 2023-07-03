“Chiara’s death also took Giusy away”: Vincenzo Gualzetti speaks after the disappearance of his wife, two years after that of his daughter

In the night between Saturday and Sunday, Mr Vincent Gualzetti he had to say goodbye to his Giusy, his life partner and mother of his daughter Chiara, the 15-year-old killed by a peer in Monteveglio in 2021. Interviewed by The Republicthe man explained his belief that the pain of his daughter’s drama certainly contributed to making his wife shut down.

In May 2021, on an ordinary afternoon, 15-year-old Chiara Gualzetti was lured with an excuse by a friend of hers to the park of the Abbey of Monteveglio. In that place the little girl met a terrible end, killed with a knife, kicks and punches by what in reality, a friend, was not at all.

About a year passes and the girl’s mother, Mrs Giusyin the middle of his daughter’s killer trial, discovers he has a bad bad.

She, despite great pain, has fought with all his might because, as her husband Vincenzo explains today: “…she was convinced that it was necessary to carry on a battle in order not to make our daughter’s death in vain“.

On June 9, Messrs. Gualzetti decided to fulfill what it had always been a wish of Chiarathat is, to see his parents married.

So they set it all up and tied it in marriage between the corridors of the hospital where Giusy was hospitalized for her treatment.

The pain of Vincenzo Gualzetti

Yesterday morning, at the crack of dawn, Vincenzo Gualzetti published a post on the page he created, ‘Justice for Clare‘, which everyone learned with great sadness.

With a few words he announced that his Giusy had flown into Chiara’s arms and that what she is experiencing is a real nightmare of pain.

A death caused by the disease, but also by the strong pain experienced by the woman since Chiara disappeared.

TO The RepublicMr. Vincenzo explains that he and his wife have heard different opinions and rumors in the last year. And that all doctors argue that severe somatic pains are often trigger of these terrible diseases.