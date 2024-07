Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Press Split

Shannen Doherty played in “Beverly Hills, 90210” among others (archive photo). © John Salangsang/Invision/AP/dpa

She fought against cancer for years, and now actress Shannen Doherty is said to have lost it. The Hollywood star was only 53 years old.

Munich – As the actress’ spokeswoman told the American newspaper People confirmed, Doherty succumbed to cancer.

More information coming soon.