A 22-year-old nursing student has been sentenced to 60 years in prison by an El Salvador court. The young woman, named Gloria Estefany Ramírez Carías, was found guilty of forcibly inducing the birth of a friend of hers who was pregnant with her, subsequently killing her and stealing her newborn baby. The terrible event took place in the municipality of San Antonio del Monte, in the department of Sonsonate (El Salvador).

The event occurred in 2022, when the woman circuited a dear friend of hers, identified as Victoria Karina Hernández Callejas, 21 years old, eight months pregnant. She had forced her to give birth and killed her.

Shortly thereafter she went to the Jorge Mazzini hospital in Sonsonate, accompanied by a man, saying she had just given birth at home and therefore presenting the newborn as her own. It didn’t take much time for the doctors to understand that there was something that just didn’t add up in the story told by the woman. The police had therefore stopped her and discovered the body of the 21-year-old.

Examination of the body determined that death had occurred by suffocation but the body had multiple head wounds caused by a machete-type knife. The investigations also revealed that the young woman would have been subjected to labor to force her to give birth to the child. It is assumed that a person with specific medical knowledge, not identified with certainty, also took part in the event, so the investigations remain open.

The trial lasted six days, 27 witnesses took part in it, and the prosecutor’s office presented various types of evidence. Gloria Estefany Ramírez Carías was sentenced to 60 years in prison. The reasons that led the 22-year-old to commit these atrocious acts have not been clarified.