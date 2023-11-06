Rome, finds parents’ drugs on the floor and swallows them: 11-month-old girl seriously in hospital, parents took her the next day

A truly heartbreaking episode emerged on Sunday 5 November in the city of Rome. A 11 month old babyis hospitalized in very serious conditions, after having ingested some hashish found in the house.

The two parents, habitual users of this substance, were reported by the police for the crime of abuse in the family. All relevant investigations are now underway.

According to information disclosed by the newspaper The messengerthe events actually happened on the evening of Saturday 4 November. Precisely in the family house, which is located in the neighborhood Tor Bella MonacaFrom Rome.

Up until that moment it seemed like a day like any other for them. They were all at home and nothing had happened unusual for those people.

The little girl was fine as usual crawling on the ground, when suddenly, he found a strange one casing and put it in his mouth. From the mother and father’s story, they immediately realized it and quickly brought it out.

The little girl seemed to be fine Well and in fact, they all went to sleep peacefully. The drama, however, occurred the next morning, when the parents realized that their little girl he didn’t wake up. Hence the timely rush to the hospital Umberto I.

The conditions of the 11-month-old girl and the investigations into the incident

We thought we had removed it all, we noticed it immediately and so we then went to sleep, but this morning the baby didn’t wake up and we got worried.

These are statements of the parents both to the doctors of the hospital and to the police forces who intervened to investigate. The officers arrived at the couple’s house and did all the work controls of the case and they found something else hashish.

The little girl, unfortunately, is in very serious conditions and is hospitalized in the ward intensive care. We do not exclude the possibility that he could save himself, but bring back gods permanent damage. The officers decided to report them for the crime of domestic abuse.