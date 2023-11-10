Ielly Gabriele Alves died at 23 years old, before losing her life she filmed her boyfriend shooting her

Is called Ielly Gabriele Alves and she is a girl of only 23 years old, who lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend on Saturday 4 November. It was she who framed him, because she managed to film the exact moment he shot her.

The man initially told the officers who intervened that some criminals had approached their car and had started to hit them with blows. However, something in his story didn’t add up.

Ielly had 23 years and unfortunately on Saturday 4 November he lost his life, it all happened in Brazil.

According to the girl’s uncle, the two had broken up. But her ex invited her that day play target shootingon a ranch owned by one of his relatives.

It is not known exactly what happened between the two, but the only certain thing is that the 23-year-old, in a video 10 secondsshe managed to get hers back last moments of life. The ex-boyfriend Diego Fonseca Borges 27 years old, had the firearm in his hand.

Suddenly he turned to Ielly Gabriele and said pressed the trigger. The young woman immediately collapsed to the ground. Hence the timely transport to the hospital Dr Serafim State Hospital. For her, however, there was nothing left to do.

The arrest of Ielly’s boyfriend Gabriele Alves

The 27-year-old initially told the officers that in reality gods criminals they stopped near their car and started shooting at them. But his story did not convince. A police spokesperson said:

What he said was inconsistent. He was not able to specify the place where everything happened. Furthermore, after the expert examination it emerged that the bullet’s entry hole in the chest did not correspond to the version presented.

The man finally said the truthbut in his account he explained that he actually thought the weapon was download. If convicted, he risks a sentence of 12 to 30 years.