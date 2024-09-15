Yesterday afternoon, a tragic event shook the flight Ita Airways departing from Reggio Calabria and heading to Rome Fiumicino. Gabriella Cario, stewardess aged 56, died following a sudden illness while on board the plane. Originally from Sabaudia, Gabriella was well known and respected among colleagues and passengers for her commitment and professionalism.

The first available information indicates that Gabriella had already been feeling unwell before boarding. Despite the signs of discomfort, she had decided not to undergo medical checks, wanting to return home to reunite with her family. This choice, unfortunately, turned out to be fatal. During the flight, his health conditions deteriorated dramatically and rapidly, leading to an emergency situation on board.

The flight crew attempted to provide immediate assistance and alerted emergency services, but Gabriella’s condition continued to deteriorate. The flight Ita AZ1156 had to make an emergency landing at the airport Fiumicino. The passengers were evacuated following the disruption of the flight, and emergency protocols were initiated with the intervention of 118 medical personnel. Unfortunately, the efforts of the rescuers were in vain. When the plane was landedGabriella was already deceased.

The incident has highlighted the critical nature of the situation and raised concerns about the management of medical emergencies on board. Ita Airways has expressed its deepest condolences for the loss and has launched an investigation to determine the exact causes of the illness that led to the stewardess’ death. The news of the loss of Gabriella Cario has deeply affected the aviation community and her colleagues. In this difficult moment, the company and passengers join together in remembering Gabriella’s contribution to her work and in expressing their condolences.