The case is being investigated Silvia Nicolettithe 52-year-old pharmacist who died after falling off an overpass. The Carabinieri are trying to reconstruct what happened in the province of Frosinone and why the woman fell from a height that gave her no escape. In fact, the woman, originally from Sora, fell from an overpass on the road that leads to Avezzano.

There 52-year-old woman he lost his life falling from an overpass on the highway that leads from Sora to Avezzano. It was the early hours of Saturday 15 July. It all happened in Madonna delle Querce.

The body of the Sora’s pharmacist, in the province of Frosinone, was found lifeless at the base of one of the pylons of the overpass. The rescuers of the 118 health personnel arrived immediately on the spot but there was nothing more they could do for her. They couldn’t help but ascertain his death.

THE Carabinieri of the Sora Station they reached the place where the woman’s body was found together with the 118 rescuers. They have already opened a file to establish what happened to the 52-year-old pharmacist.

In fact, it is necessary to verify what the woman was doing on foot on the overpass and how she could have fallen, losing her life due to the high height of the bridge and the injuries sustained after the fall. We also need to understand if she was alone or if there were other people with her.

What happened to Silvia Nicoletti? How did she fall from the highway overpass that leads from Sora to Avezzano

The pharmacist was well known in Sora, where she lived and where she worked. She was highly regarded as a pharmacist and everyone was speechless at the news of her sudden passing.

The whole community joins the family and friends of Sora’s pharmacist, who leaves behind her husband, children Marianna and Fernando, mother, father and a brother, but also mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law and beloved nephews.