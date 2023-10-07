NASHVILLE, Tennessee — One night in Cuba, when artist María Magdalena Campos-Pons was about 8 years old, she was visited by an owl. She was in her bed and saw him perched on the edge of the half-open window. She was watching her.

“Since then, I’ve dreamed a lot about flying,” Campos-Pons, 64, said recently in his studio at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

In any case, it has flown away. He grew up on a former sugar plantation in the province of Matanzas. His great-grandfather came enslaved from what is now Nigeria. Her father dropped out of school in the third grade to work in the cane.

However, her own journey would take her through the schools that the Cuban Revolution brought to the rural area; to the art institutes she established in Havana; to Boston, where she taught for 25 years at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts; and since 2017, to Nashville, where she has brought her dizzying energy to the local arts scene.

Campos-Pons is an unstoppable artist for whom no medium—painting, assembly, photography, video, ritual-like performance or Murano glass—seems out of reach.

His work has been included in biennials on five continents. She has founded artistic spaces in the cities where she teaches. Loyal colleagues and alumni participate in her performances.

The work is “absolutely a spiritual thing,” she said.

Recently, the Brooklyn Museum in New York opened “Behold,” the first retrospective of the artist’s career in 16 years. She addresses her earliest works in Cuba, related to sexual politics and bodily autonomy, and includes some of her most influential works, including transcendental multimedia installations.

However, the exhibition encompasses the present, with some of his newest works made in Nashville, in which he expresses the beauty he feels in the American South along with the weight of its violent racial history.

With her long dresses and elegant bearing, Campos-Pons—Magda to her friends—is sometimes mistaken for a healer.

His grandmother was a Lucumí (or Santería) priestess. Her father was also a herbalist. The artist was raised in a culture full of rituals, in which orishas and spirits give meaning to the world.

Her Afro-Cuban roots provide the lens through which exploration of personal and family stories gives way to broad themes—migration, the multiplicity of black experiences, the lives of women. And upon meeting her guardian orishas—Yemaya and Oshun—she has focused spiritual information in her work long before the contemporary art environment had the scope to understand it.

Campos-Pons has never closed its channels to Cuba. He has participated in several Havana Biennials, including the 2019 edition, which was preceded by an offensive against dissident artists. Now separated from the biennial, his program, “Ríos Intermitentes,” plans to return to Matanzas next year.

Recently, at the Brooklyn Museum, Campos-Pons premiered her new performance, “A Mother’s River of Tears.” It was dedicated to the victims of violence by police and vigilantes and their mothers.

The procession included 10 women dressed in white, including friends and former students of Campos-Pons. Bassist Kamaal Malak, Campos-Pons’ boyfriend, led an ensemble. The poet Major Jackson recited. Campos-Pons, dressed in yellow—the color of Oshun—and with her face painted white, walked among the public handing out fruit and flowers.

Campos-Pons said the piece emphasized the “central role of women in maintaining well-being, clarity and love in society.

“It’s all about love,” he added.

By: Siddhartha Mitter