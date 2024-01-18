Tragedy in Venice. Monica Corrà he lost his life suddenly while styling a client. She was the hairdresser of the city's VIPs.

Everyone knew her as the hairdresser Monika, her shop was the most important thing, she loved her job and knew what she was doing. Last September, Monica Corrà had turned 61. He was fine, never any health problems that could have predicted the dramatic episode.

Two days ago, January 16th, as usual the hairdresser was working in her salon. While she was styling a client, she was felt bad. Those present immediately alerted the emergency services and the 118 health workers rushed to the shop. They tried everything they could, but they couldn't save the 61-year-old. The sudden illness he left her no escape.

Monica Corrà was well known in Venice, she had taken care of the hair of several celebritiessuch as Bianca Arrivabene, the Princess of Orleans, Naomi Campbell, Jean Moreau, Stefania Sandrelli, Simon Le Bon and Nick Nolte.

Those who were present in the hall said that everything happened suddenly. While she was doing the styling, Monica said she wasn't feeling well and then she is collapsed to the ground. The emergency services were immediately alerted, but there was nothing that could be done.

In recent years, Monica had spent her entire life in that salon, she had modernized it and made it welcoming for her numerous clients. She had taken the reins after his father's retreat. It had been declared a historic activity.

The Corrà family has been hit by another drama. Dad Umberto lost his son Sebastiano in 2001 and his wife Ester in 2020. Now he also found himself facing the loss of his daughter Monica. The whole community is close to man's pain and there are many messages that have appeared on social media, in memory of the great hairdresser of Venice.