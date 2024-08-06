An 11-year-old girl suddenly fell ill, which is why her nurse uncle immediately tried to save her by using the defibrillator in the building. Unfortunately, however, the little girl Rose Esposito she never recovered.

Here’s what happened in Grazzanise.

Shock in Grazzanise: Little Rosa Dies at 11

There tragedy It occurred in a small town in the province of Caserta. We are in Grazzaniselocation where the small Rose Esposito was caught by a sudden illness. According to witnesses, Rosa was in the street with her friends because, like every day, they were all playing together.

Suddenly, however, the girl would have lost consciousness falling to the ground, which is why all the other children would have immediately alerted their parents. One of the first to help the little girl was the Uncle of the same. This, being a nursetried his best to help her.

The man took the defibrillator of the building and tried to revive the girl without success. When they arrived on the scene the 118 health workersthey could do nothing but confirm the death of the little girl. Every attempt at resuscitation proved useless and thus all those who witnessed the scene were shocked by what had happened.

What happened to little Rosa?

This unexpected death has left a lot of bitterness in the entire community of Grazzanise, because you can’t die like that at 11 years old. Obviously all the measures have been started investigations and the little girl’s body will be subjected at the autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Caserta.

At the moment the details are not yet known. causes of death of Rosa, as it will be the autopsy that will shed light on the matter. However, it seems that the girl had no health problems and all this does nothing but raise even more doubts about what happened. Listen condolences to the little girl’s family.