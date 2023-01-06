A heart attack killed him at the age of 84. Beside her, she, lying next to her husband, confused and shaken. So the rescuers found them, after the alarm raised by the neighbors, alarmed because they had not seen any sign of life from the two elderly people, usually early risers. Flavia and Giulio Rizzuti, a life together, live in Motta di Livenza, in the province of Treviso.

Last morning, January 5, they hadn’t left the house and didn’t answer the intercom, and the shutters were still down. This is why the neighbors called the police. Giulio, an 84-year-old pensioner, had by now been deceased for several hours: based on what was reconstructed by the doctors, he had gotten up around 2 in the morning to go to the bathroom, where he had suffered a fatal heart attack.

The 82-year-old woman fell in a desperate attempt to rescue her husband, unable to get up or ask for help. The scene is tragic: the woman, who has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for several years, will remain for 9 hours lying on the floor, in the cold, next to her husband’s body.

The Suem, the firefighters, the carabinieri and the local police intervened on the spot. Checks were made on the air conditions in the home to verify the presence of monoxide. The couple have a daughter, who lives far away and yesterday she was reached by the tragic news of her father’s death.