Overwhelmed by a lorry after a motorcycle accident, Mariella Carrino died at the age of 27: what happened to her

A very serious accident occurred in the late afternoon of Friday 30 June, between a car, a scooter and a lorry. To have the worst unfortunately, a girl of just 27 years, called Mariella Carrinowho didn’t make it to survive.

There are so many people shocked by this premature and sudden loss. Of course, many are writing gods messages on social media to remember her and to show closeness to her loved ones.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the late afternoon of Friday 30 June. Precisely along the state road 3 Flaminia, near Civita Castellanain the Viterbo area.

Mariella was actually from Rome, but on that occasion she was on a scooter with hers fiancéas they had just been to one trip and probably after spending time together, they were on their way home.

However, along the way the two boys aboard the two-wheeled vehicle, are collided with a car. In the impact they were thrown to the ground and it was in those seconds that it happened the unthinkable.

A truck that was passing on that street, having failed to brake in timeswept the 27 year old who was on the ground after the accident.

The heartbreaking death of Mariella Carrino after the accident

Passers-by quickly became aware of the severity of the incident and asked for the prompt intervention of the doctors. In addition to the police, the Fire Brigade also arrived on the spot, who worked for a long time for to free the girl from under the truck.

Doctors also tried to revive her for a long time, but unfortunately they were unable to do anything to save her life. They had no choice but to note her heartbreaking death.

The boyfriend was rushed to the hospital Twins of Rome and from what has emerged his life does not appear to be in danger. Unharmed instead the couple aboard the car and the man driving the heavy vehicle.