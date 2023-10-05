The latest Mediaset programs are also starting and among these there is one of the key programs of Italia 1. We are talking about Hyenasa broadcast that focuses through services on informing and discovering the reality of the most recent news events, and more.

During last night’s episode, through his services, he ranged between topics such as the visionary Cardia and an online scam targeting a woman. The latter is called Marcellaa woman who was the victim of a scam for 15 years without realizing it.

Le Iene wanted to tell, and have Marcella tell, this story to warn people and raise awareness of the topic. Using her feelings, a man used the photos of a well-known actor, to steal one from her amount equal to 900 thousand euros.

She falls in love with a man in chat and sends him 900 thousand euros: the scam with the photo of Hugh Jackman

This last one is one 60 year old woman and mother, who realized too late that she had fallen in love with a famous actor.

For 15 years, Marcella had a fictitious relationship with Hugh Jackman, the well-known actor who played Wolverine. The man who used the actor's photos had told her his name was Simone and that he was a doctor.

“I gave him around 900 thousand euros, your life savings. Now I will have 14 euros in my current account and the house will be foreclosed. Now I’m 60 years old and I work assembling light bulbs, I’m a worker. Before, I led a comfortable and quiet life. I have two marriages behind me and I lived peacefully on the rent of a large office in Milan that I inherited from my father.”

Marcella then added that: “Until, in 2009, I met Simone on a dating site, a man a few years younger than me. He was a surgeon and psychotherapist. A charming man who fills me with attention. Messages, calls, emails. After a year and a half I realized be in love with him. We should have gotten married, taken three children for adoption and bought a house.”

Only too late did she realize that it was a scam, and in the meantime: “When he asked me to borrow money to buy machinery for the medical practice I gave it to him, he had my complete trust”.

“When I told him that my dream was to have a riding stable and an educational farm for children he told me ‘I’ll take care of it’. And I sent him money to buy everything: farm, horses, peacocks, other animals.”

“Then his illness takes over. I top up his PostePay every day to help him with visits, I even sold the office in Milan. I sent him money from 2010 to 2020. We never saw each other, not even on a video call. He lived in Naples, I in Milan. He told me that he would arrange to come.”

Her son opened Marcella’s eyes and prevented further damage: “I stopped when one of my kids said ‘stop, this is kidding you. So I asked for it back money to Simone. I filed a complaint against unknown persons, because Simone does not exist. I’m angry with myself because I could have been less efficient, he’s a professional scammer so chapeau.”