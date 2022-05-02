Drama in Macerata, a 4-year-old girl who fell from a window on the third floor: hospitalized in desperate conditions

A truly shocking event occurred yesterday afternoon, Sunday 1 May, in Macerata. A child of suns 4 years, she fell from the window of her house on the third floor and suffered very serious injuries. She is now hospitalized, in critical condition.

Police officers intervened on the spot and are now at work to reconstruct the exact one dynamic. Her mother was also transported to the hospital because she had some wrist injuries.

According to information released by local media, the drama unfolded around 16 on Sunday 1st May. Precisely in the home of the family, of Indian origin, located in via Dante Alighieri, a Macerata.

Some passersby found the little girl’s body poured on the ground, in a pool of blood. For this they have alerted quickly the doctors, who arrived on site in a few minutes.

The child was at home with both parents, but it is not yet clear how she did a plummet from the window. The agents coordinated by the prosecutor Stefania Ciccioli they are investigating to understand what happened in the house.

Given his desperate condition, intervention was required on the spot helicopter rescue. The little girl suffered trauma and very serious injuries after the fall, in fact she is hospitalized Turrets of Ancona.

The investigation into the story of the 4-year-old girl who fell through the window

The agents are now at work to understand what happened in the house, in the previous minutes to the drama. Consequently, the investigators have placed ad interrogation both parents and their neighbors.

Furthermore, it turned out that the mother is also now hospitalized in the hospital, as the doctors found her with some very serious injuries to the wrists.

It is still unclear whether the woman attempted to take their own lifeafter seeing his daughter on the ground and in desperate conditions, or if it is involved somehow about what happened to the little girl at home.