Drama in Bosa, fallen from the balcony of her boyfriend’s house on the third floor: 22-year-old girl dies after a few hours of agony

She was hospitalized in the hospital of Nuoro la lass of alone 22 years old, which in the night between Sunday 2 Monday fell from the balcony of a house on the third floor. From what emerged, her conditions immediately appeared very serious and in the end she lost her life.

All are in progress investigations appropriate for this heartbreaking episode. The police have listened to his boyfriend, who was in that room at the time of the events same house.

According to the information disclosed by theHandlethe events took place in the night between Sunday 23 and Monday 24 Aprilaround the1.30. Precisely in an apartment located in the municipality of Bosain the province of Nuoro.

The 22-year-old girl is actually from Rome and she had gone to that house to be with hers ex boyfriend, perhaps to try to solve their problems. From what emerged they had dined with some friends and they were all together.

In the end, it is not known exactly what happened, but the first to ask for the intervention of the doctors were some passers-by. They found the girl on the ground in good condition despair.

Doctors rushed her to the hospital Saint Francis of Nuoro and his conditions immediately appeared very serious. Yesterday afternoon, Monday 24 April, after a delicate operation, he lost his life.

The yellow of the 22-year-old girl who fell from the balcony

About what happened in those hours, for now it’s all a mystery. For this reason the deputy prosecutor of Oristano, Marco De Crescenzo she decided to listen to her ex boyfriend.

They are trying to figure out if he is somehow connected what happened or if he didn’t realize anything. The group had spent the evening together, in a local party and then they went to the house of property of the 25 year old.

Unfortunately from what some local media report, the conditions of the young woman have appeared despair right away. The doctors with the hope of being able to save her, subjected her to a delicate one interventionbut in the end they had no choice but to surrender.