Santo Stefano D’Aveto – Serious fall from a horse in Santo Stefano d’Aveto for a 53 year old from Genoa remained lifeless on the ground with multiple traumas. The accident occurred in Caselle while the woman was riding with her husband when suddenly she suffered a disastrous fall.

The Alpine Rescue, the Red Cross soldiers and the 118 personnel intervened on site and found a serious abdominal trauma and leg fracture arranging the transfer of the woman in code red to the San Martino hospital in Genoa, but the air ambulance was unable to land in Santo Stefano d’Aveto due to rain and fog, so the transfer took place in an ambulance escorted by the medical car .