The brother could not do anything to help her

Another tragedy in the high mountains. 31-year-old woman falls 200 meters on the Adamello in front of brother’s eyes who could do nothing to save her life. Ilaria Magli was a well-known speech therapist, also for her commitment to social media. The rescuers could not help but ascertain the death.

Ilaria Magli he was only 31 years old and lived in Montichiari, in the province of Brescia. Unfortunately, on the morning of Saturday 13 August 2022 she died from a mountain accident in the Cevo mountains, in Valsaviore. She was not alone, but together with her brother who could not do anything for her.

According to the first reconstructions, it seems that the woman was walking with her brother along the path number one of the Adamello, around noon, at an altitude of 2500 meters. She suddenly fell into a cliff near the Ignaga Pass: the 200-meter flight was fatal.

The couple left early in the morning from the Maria and Franco refuge and were headed for the Lissone refuge. Ilaria would suddenly lose her balance: in some places the ground was slippery due to the rains that had fallen in the area in the last few days.

The woman fell into an overhang, while her brother tried to catch her, failing in his enterprise. He immediately called for help, who intervened on the spot with mountain rescue volunteers and a 118 helicopter.

31-year-old woman falls for 200 meters on the Adamello: goodbye to Ilaria Magli

The community of Montichiari is shaken by the incident. Here Ilaria Magli was well known, because she worked as a speech therapist and was active in the world of associations and volunteering. She too had contributed to the creation of the Youth Council and helped people in difficulty by giving them food.

He also loved singing and often performed in local clubs. The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday 16 August at 2.45 pm. While the funeral home was set up at the Coffani funeral home in Montichiari.