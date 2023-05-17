The fall under the eyes of her husband and a friend who were unable to do anything

Her husband and a friend who were with her could do nothing to save her life. Lucia Gallina fell in the mountains, from a path he was walking in their company. Perhaps due to a sudden illness or having put her foot wrong during the walk, Lucia Gallina suddenly fell down. For the 75-year-old woman residing in Nervesa della Battaglia there was nothing they could do.

The tragic event took place at Cison of Valmarino, in the province of Treviso. The 75-year-old woman was a resident of Nervesa della Battaglia but originally from Cornuda. She was in the mountains with her husband and a friend of hers, when she suddenly slipped from a path, falling from 40 meters.

Her husband and her friend watched helplessly at the scene, without being able to help or rescue her. For years, the couple had loved to take a few family walks and that day there was also a family friend with them. The group was going through the Arco path, below the Vallon Scuro peak.

There exact dynamics what happened has not been clarified, but it is assumed that a foot was put in the wrong place or an illness, which led the woman to lose her balance, slipping down the path. The paramedics arrived with the ambulance, but everything was useless.

The woman was already died for wounds reported after the fall from about forty meters along a slope full of vegetation. Probably due to the rain of the last few days, the stretch was wet and slippery. But no one saw what happened.

Lucia Gallina, her daughter Erica explains that no one saw what happened

Mom was very passionate about the mountains. She had left home, from Nervesa, this morning with dad and a family friend for an excursion to Cison di Valmarino. They were on their way to the bivouac when she slipped into the escarpment below the trail. No one saw those moments. It is not known whether she slipped or fainted. You can’t know. My mother was a woman full of life with a strong character, a very good mother. She had dedicated her life to her family.

The funeral will be held on Thursday afternoon in the church of Nervesa della Battaglia.