33-year-old found lifeless on the living room floor at dawn on Christmas morning: he had gone to sleep with his girlfriend

An episode that still cannot be answered today is what happened on Christmas morning. A 33 years old who had gone to sleep in bed with his girlfriend, was found lifeless on the living room floor. When the doctors arrived there was nothing left for him to do.

The girl, shocked to see the body on the ground, immediately asked for the intervention of the police healthcare. The latter, seeing the gravity of the situation, also asked for the help of the Scientific Police.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the morning of Monday 25 December, on a day that was supposed to be a holiday. Precisely in a house located in a side street of via Virgilio, ad Albano Laziale.

The young engaged couple had been living in that apartment for some time. Until that moment, however, it had never happened nothing strangewhich could make one think of a similar drama.

At about 5.30 in the morning, after the couple had gone to sleep together, the girl made the sad discovery. After seeing that her boyfriend was no longer in bed, she got up to check.

However, it was only when she arrived in the living room of the house that she found him lifeless on the floor. From here came the desperate call to the health workers and also to the police officers, who are now on duty investigating about what happened.

What emerged about the 33-year-old found lifeless in the living room

The investigators who are working on this case have therefore decided to dispose of it the autopsy on the boy's body, to understand the exact cause that led to his sudden attack death. For now the most accredited hypothesis is that of illness.

The medical examiner found no signs of violence on the body. Police officers investigating the incident discovered that the door of the house was closed from the inside and therefore the involvement of one is excluded third parties.

They listened to the girlfriend for a long time, who told her story version. However, now only the autopsy will clarify the exact cause that led to his heartbreaking death. There will be further updates on the incident.