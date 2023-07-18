Christine Chavez had fallen asleep in the tall grass, her sister said she was homeless: she wanted to be free

A very sad story that comes from the city of Modesto and that in a few days has spread all over the world. Christine Chavezmother of a 9-year-old boy, lost her life after falling asleep in a park, hit by a lawnmower.

A city employee was mowing the lawn Beard Brook Park and he didn’t realize that woman who had fallen asleep in the thick grass. The man said he only realized he had run over her after proceeding forward. When he understood the seriousness of what had just happened, he immediately called the emergency services.

Medical workers rushed to the scene, but could do nothing to save Christine Chavez. Her mother had already passed away. The investigators have opened the investigation and after questioning the municipal employee, they stated that: “The worker said he didn’t see the sleeping woman until he noticed a body in the grass he had already walked across.”

Christine Chavez’s family calls for justice

The 27-year-old’s family is now demanding justice. Christine’s sister believes it all happened because she was one of the many homeless people in the place. Some homeless people have reported seeing her wash your hair in a basin and then settle down in the grass to sleep. Even the brother is launching several appeals in these hours: “He didn’t deserve it. She was loved, but she wanted to be free. We want the laws to change so it doesn’t happen again. Regardless of whether they are clochards, they should be treated like any other person.”

There is not much information on the story and on the life of this 27-year-old woman, but the news of how her life was cut short forever, in a few hours, made the world Tour through social networks.