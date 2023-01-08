A Facebook post in September 2020, written by her alleged daughter, to announce the passing of Susan Meachen, who committed suicide. The news shocked the colleagues of the woman, an American author of romance novels, especially when her rumor began to circulate on social media that she would have killed herself because she was a victim of bullying.

Since then, Meachen’s Facebook page had been used to promote the sale of his books, especially “the last written before his death”, and to help all people with depression. Fundraisers were also organized in her honor. When asked why the page had remained active, a person who was still believed to be the author’s daughter, she replied: “The dead don’t post on social media”. At least until a few days ago.

In fact, Susan Meachen suddenly announced her return to social media last week with a post that generated an understandable shock among friends and fans, and admitted that her suicide had been staged. “I imagine there will be many questions – he wrote on a Facebook group frequented by writers and writers”, suggesting that the fault of the staging would have been with the family, who would have decided to remove her from the scene to allow her to work with specialists for her mental health . And that doing so was the only way to save her from online bullying.

«I’m better now – reads the post – and I hope to be able to write again. Let the fun begin.” However, the fan reaction seems to have been far from welcoming. Many felt offended by the lie, and demanded reimbursement for donations they had made in Meachen’s honor. Some have accused her of fabricating her death to boost book sales.